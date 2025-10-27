U.S.-China Trade Deal on the Horizon: Trump Poised for Historic Agreement

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism about reaching a trade deal with China, coinciding with his scheduled meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week. Their discussion is set to take place in South Korea during Trump's Asia tour, reflecting a crucial moment in international diplomacy.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One while traveling from Malaysia to Japan, Trump conveyed his respect for President Xi, indicating confidence in the possibility of securing a deal. 'I've got a lot of respect for President Xi and I think we're going to come away with a deal,' he noted.

Moreover, President Trump hinted at the prospect of signing a final agreement concerning the social media platform TikTok on Thursday, underscoring the multifaceted nature of ongoing U.S.-China negotiations.