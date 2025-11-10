Left Menu

V-Mart Retail's Financial Turnaround: Significant Decrease in Net Loss

V-Mart Retail Ltd reported a reduction in net loss to Rs 8.87 crore for Q2 ending September 2025. This improvement was mainly due to a surge in retail trade revenue, which reached Rs 800.32 crore. However, digital marketplace revenue experienced a decline during the same period.

  • Country:
  • India

V-Mart Retail Ltd has demonstrated financial resilience, revealing a narrowed net loss of Rs 8.87 crore in the second quarter ending September 30, 2025.

This positive shift is attributed primarily to a robust increase in retail trade revenue, which soared to Rs 800.32 crore, compared to the previous year's figures.

Despite this upswing in retail trade, the company's digital marketplace revenue saw a downturn, reducing from Rs 12.67 crore to Rs 8.48 crore year-on-year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

