V-Mart Retail's Financial Turnaround: Significant Decrease in Net Loss

V-Mart Retail Ltd has demonstrated financial resilience, revealing a narrowed net loss of Rs 8.87 crore in the second quarter ending September 30, 2025.

This positive shift is attributed primarily to a robust increase in retail trade revenue, which soared to Rs 800.32 crore, compared to the previous year's figures.

Despite this upswing in retail trade, the company's digital marketplace revenue saw a downturn, reducing from Rs 12.67 crore to Rs 8.48 crore year-on-year.

