Northeast Snowstorm Halts Post-Holiday Travels

A major snowstorm hit the U.S. Northeast, causing transport disruptions post-holiday weekend. New York and New Jersey declared states of emergency. While the heaviest snowfall subsided by mid-morning, travel was severely impacted, with numerous flight cancellations and road advisories issued across affected regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2025 05:59 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 05:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A severe mix of snow and ice struck the U.S. Northeast early Saturday, leading to significant disruptions in post-holiday airline traffic. In response, officials in New York and New Jersey issued states of emergency, urging people to stay off the roads amidst perilous conditions.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul emphasized the priority of ensuring New Yorkers' safety, while about six to ten inches of snow accumulated from Syracuse to Long Island and Connecticut. Although the snow subsided by mid-morning, travel plans were disrupted, with thousands of domestic U.S. flights canceled or delayed.

Affected airlines like American, United, and JetBlue waived change fees to accommodate travelers amidst ongoing advisories in Pennsylvania and Massachusetts. Officials in New Jersey and Pennsylvania imposed commercial vehicle restrictions to manage hazardous road conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

