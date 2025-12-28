Myanmar's Contested Election Amidst Civil Unrest

Myanmar hosted its inaugural general election in half a decade on Sunday, under the shadow of military oversight and civil conflict. This contentious vote comes as the military retains a firm grip on power following the ousting of Aung San Suu Kyi's government in 2021.

Critics claim the election is a mere facade for military legitimacy, with significant party exclusions and limited freedoms undermining its credibility. Meanwhile, international neighbors, including China and India, may regard this election as a stability-inducing exercise.

The election comprises three phases and occurs amid heightened security, with armed resistance groups threatening disruptions. Despite these tensions, the regime proceeds with the vote, seeking to cement its authority in the country's turbulent political landscape.