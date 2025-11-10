Left Menu

Hero MotoCorp Unveils VIDA Evooter VX2 Go 3.4 kWh: Expanding Electric Horizons

Hero MotoCorp launches the VIDA Evooter VX2 Go 3.4 kWh, enhancing its electric scooter lineup. Priced at Rs 1,02,000, it's part of their 'Ghar Ghar Evooter' initiative, offering improved range and efficiency. The company emphasizes affordability and reliability in electric mobility, supporting India's electric transport push.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 14:55 IST
Hero MotoCorp Unveils VIDA Evooter VX2 Go 3.4 kWh: Expanding Electric Horizons
Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari (Photo/Press release). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport and Highways, unveiled Hero MotoCorp's latest advancement in electric mobility: the VIDA Evooter VX2 Go 3.4 kWh. This represents a strategic move by the company to diversify its electric vehicle offerings and aligns with the government's efforts to boost electric transportation across the nation, according to Hero MotoCorp's press release.

The newly introduced model is priced at Rs 1,02,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi), while their innovative Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model starts at Rs 60,000, featuring a pay-per-kilometre cost of Rs 0.90. Set to be available in VIDA dealerships nationwide starting November 2025, the scooter expands the VX2 range to include various options tailored to different riding preferences.

The Evooter VX2 Go 3.4 kWh boasts a dual-removable battery system, offering a range of up to 100 km per charge with peak power of 6 kW and a top speed of 70 km/h. Designed with Indian roads in mind, it includes features like a flat floorboard, large under-seat storage, and adjustable Eco and Ride modes. Kausalya Nandakumar, the CBO of Hero MotoCorp's Emerging Mobility Unit, highlighted their mission of delivering cleaner, more efficient mobility solutions. Through their BaaS model and extensive charging and service network, Hero aims to reduce ownership costs and promote broader adoption of electric vehicles in India.

TRENDING

1
Federal Court Upholds SNAP Funding Amid Government Shutdown

Federal Court Upholds SNAP Funding Amid Government Shutdown

 Global
2
U.S. Senate Votes to End Government Shutdown with Bipartisan Deal

U.S. Senate Votes to End Government Shutdown with Bipartisan Deal

 United States
3
Bomb Attacks Shake Bangladesh Amid Rising Political Tensions

Bomb Attacks Shake Bangladesh Amid Rising Political Tensions

 Bangladesh
4
Bastian Republic to Transform GIFT City's Lifestyle Scene with New Dining Hub

Bastian Republic to Transform GIFT City's Lifestyle Scene with New Dining Hu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025