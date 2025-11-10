Hero MotoCorp Unveils VIDA Evooter VX2 Go 3.4 kWh: Expanding Electric Horizons

Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport and Highways, unveiled Hero MotoCorp's latest advancement in electric mobility: the VIDA Evooter VX2 Go 3.4 kWh. This represents a strategic move by the company to diversify its electric vehicle offerings and aligns with the government's efforts to boost electric transportation across the nation, according to Hero MotoCorp's press release.

The newly introduced model is priced at Rs 1,02,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi), while their innovative Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model starts at Rs 60,000, featuring a pay-per-kilometre cost of Rs 0.90. Set to be available in VIDA dealerships nationwide starting November 2025, the scooter expands the VX2 range to include various options tailored to different riding preferences.

The Evooter VX2 Go 3.4 kWh boasts a dual-removable battery system, offering a range of up to 100 km per charge with peak power of 6 kW and a top speed of 70 km/h. Designed with Indian roads in mind, it includes features like a flat floorboard, large under-seat storage, and adjustable Eco and Ride modes. Kausalya Nandakumar, the CBO of Hero MotoCorp's Emerging Mobility Unit, highlighted their mission of delivering cleaner, more efficient mobility solutions. Through their BaaS model and extensive charging and service network, Hero aims to reduce ownership costs and promote broader adoption of electric vehicles in India.