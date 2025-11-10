Left Menu

Strengthening Economic Ties: India and Utah's Collaborative Future

Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Utah State Senate President J Stuart Adams meet to discuss enhancing cooperation in AI, clean energy, minerals, biotech, aerospace, and advanced manufacturing. Both leaders see significant potential to boost economic ties between India and Utah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 17:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal met with a delegation led by Utah State Senate President J Stuart Adams to explore avenues for business collaboration.

The discussions centered on areas such as artificial intelligence, clean energy, minerals, biotechnology, aerospace, and advanced manufacturing.

Goyal emphasized the substantial opportunities for deepening economic ties between India and Utah, suggesting a promising future for both regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

