Finance Minister Pledges Revival of Abandoned Takoradi Market Circle Project

With just days to go before presenting Ghana’s 2026 Budget Statement, Minister for Finance Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson made a significant stop in Takoradi, the capital of the Western Region, to assess the long-stalled Market Circle redevelopment project. The visit, which underscores the government’s renewed commitment to stalled infrastructure across the country, marks a pivotal moment for traders and residents whose livelihoods depend on the completion of the modern commercial centre.

A Symbol of Promise and Neglect

The Market Circle, one of Ghana’s oldest and most iconic trading hubs, has stood abandoned for the past three years, becoming a visible reminder of project delays and unmet development goals. Once envisioned as a transformative hub to modernise Takoradi’s central business district, construction was halted amidst economic headwinds and ongoing debt restructuring efforts.

Standing at the site, Dr. Forson remarked that the unfinished project represents both the immense potential and missed opportunities of a development that is vital to the socio-economic wellbeing of thousands.

“The Market Circle project is a symbol of Takoradi’s economic resilience. It holds the promise of revitalising trade and restoring dignity to thousands of market women and small business owners. This is why it has been captured as a priority project in the 2026 national budget,” he said.

Work to Resume in Early 2026

Accompanied by Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Nyarko Ampem, Western Regional Minister Joe Nelson, and Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) MCE Fredrick Faustinus Faidoo, the Finance Minister pledged that construction will resume in early 2026.

The government, he said, is finalising complex debt restructuring arrangements, which have constrained public investment in recent years. Once concluded, the contractor is expected to return to site to restart full operations.

“We are working hard to ensure that the fiscal space created post-restructuring is directed toward key projects like this, which directly impact the lives of everyday Ghanaians,” Dr. Forson noted.

Economic and Social Benefits of the Market Circle

The redevelopment of the Takoradi Market Circle is expected to dramatically improve trade, public health, and urban mobility in the Western Region. Designed to replace the existing decades-old structure, the new complex will include:

Modern stalls and retail spaces

Sanitation facilities and drainage systems

Parking and loading bays to ease congestion

Designated areas for fresh produce, textiles, and general merchandise

Improved fire safety and security systems

The upgraded facility is projected to serve thousands of traders daily and indirectly support the economic activities of up to 200,000 people across the region.

Moreover, it will decongest the city centre, improve public transport flow, and enhance tax revenue collection through better formalisation of market activities.

Stakeholders Welcome Renewed Government Commitment

Local leaders and stakeholders have praised the Finance Minister’s visit as a critical morale boost for a community that has grown increasingly disillusioned with government promises.

Western Regional Minister Joe Nelson called the project a cornerstone of regional development, urging a swift return to site and completion by end of 2026.

“We are grateful for this renewed commitment. The people of Sekondi-Takoradi have waited long enough. This project is not just about infrastructure—it’s about restoring hope, dignity, and economic confidence.”

MCE Fredrick Faustinus Faidoo echoed these sentiments, adding that the STMA is ready to provide logistical and administrative support to ensure the project’s smooth resumption.

Infrastructure Amid Economic Constraints

The visit to Takoradi comes at a time when Ghana is grappling with tight fiscal conditions, exacerbated by inflation, global economic volatility, and sovereign debt obligations. The government has been engaged in negotiations with creditors and the IMF to restructure debts and free up resources for development expenditure.

The Market Circle revival serves as both a symbolic and strategic priority for the Ministry of Finance—an emblem of the government’s intent to reignite local economies, particularly in non-capital urban centres, where infrastructure deficits often constrain growth.

Outlook: Budget 2026 and Infrastructure Investment

As Dr. Forson prepares to deliver the 2026 Budget Statement on Thursday, 13 November 2025, the inclusion of the Market Circle project is expected to reflect a broader theme of reviving stalled infrastructure, improving municipal systems, and stimulating grassroots economic development.

Citizens and observers alike will be looking to the budget for clarity on:

Timelines for project funding and resumption

Job creation linked to infrastructure works

Debt restructuring progress and its impact on capital expenditure

Long-term plans for urban regeneration in secondary cities

A Pledge to Communities Waiting for Change

In closing his visit, Dr. Forson reaffirmed the government’s obligation to deliver on its promises, especially to communities whose economies hinge on public infrastructure.

“This government is determined to complete what it started. The people of Takoradi deserve a market that matches their energy, dignity, and entrepreneurial spirit. That day is near.”

With cautious optimism, Takoradi traders and residents await the turning point they’ve been promised—one where progress replaces stagnation and infrastructure becomes a catalyst for inclusive growth.