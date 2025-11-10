Special Trains Announced for Sabarimala Pilgrims
Southern Railway has announced 16 special trains to facilitate pilgrims attending the Sabarimala festival from November 14, 2025, to January 24, 2026. These trains will connect various cities to Kollam and Kottayam. Reservations open Tuesday.
Southern Railway has geared up for the annual Sabarimala pilgrimage by announcing 16 special trains for the Mandala-Makaravilakku festival, starting November 17.
These trains will be operational between November 14, 2025, and January 24, 2026, departing from multiple cities such as Kakinada, Hazur Sahib Nanded, and Chennai Egmore to destinations like Kollam and Kottayam.
Officials have informed that reservations for these trains will commence on Tuesday, ensuring smooth travel for thousands of devotees.
