Special Trains Announced for Sabarimala Pilgrims

Southern Railway has geared up for the annual Sabarimala pilgrimage by announcing 16 special trains for the Mandala-Makaravilakku festival, starting November 17.

These trains will be operational between November 14, 2025, and January 24, 2026, departing from multiple cities such as Kakinada, Hazur Sahib Nanded, and Chennai Egmore to destinations like Kollam and Kottayam.

Officials have informed that reservations for these trains will commence on Tuesday, ensuring smooth travel for thousands of devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)