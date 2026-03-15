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Tragic Bus Plunge Leaves Pilgrims Dead in Nepal

A bus carrying Indian pilgrims in Nepal's Gandaki province veered off the road, killing seven and injuring seven others. The vehicle, returning from Manakamana Temple, plunged in Gorkha District. The injured are being treated, with the driver unscathed and investigations ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 15-03-2026 12:27 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 12:27 IST
Tragic Bus Plunge Leaves Pilgrims Dead in Nepal
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  • Country:
  • Nepal

A devastating incident struck Nepal's Gandaki province as a passenger bus, carrying Indian pilgrims, veered off the road and took a fatal plunge down a slope, resulting in the deaths of seven individuals and injuring seven others, according to local police authorities.

The tragedy occurred while the microbus was en route to return from the revered Manakamana Temple. The crash, which took place in Gorkha District, claimed the lives of two women and five men, identified as Indian nationals who had ventured to the temple for religious purposes.

Authorities have disclosed that those injured are currently receiving care at a hospital in Anbukhaireni. Meanwhile, the driver of the electric bus managed to escape without harm, although his assistant sustained injuries. Further police investigations are underway to determine the cause of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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