Tragedy Strikes: Bus of Indian Pilgrims Crashes in Nepal
A passenger bus carrying Indian pilgrims crashed in central Nepal, resulting in the deaths of seven people and injuries to seven others. The incident occurred in Gandaki province when the bus veered off the road. Authorities are investigating the crash.
- Country:
- Nepal
A passenger bus carrying Indian pilgrims veered off a road in central Nepal, resulting in the tragic deaths of seven individuals and injuring seven more, local police reported. The accident took place in Gandaki province, when a microbus returning from Manakamana Temple plunged down a slope in Gorkha District.
Among the deceased were two women and five men, all Indian nationals who had traveled to the temple for religious purposes, according to Suraj Aryal, chief of the District Traffic Police Office in Gorkha. The victims have been named as Muthu Kumar, Anamalik, Meenakshi, Sivagami, Vijayal, Meena, and Tamilarsi.
Seven injured passengers were promptly rescued and are receiving treatment at a hospital in Anbukhaireni, as reported by the Kathmandu Post. The bus driver emerged unscathed, though his assistant was injured, said the Himalayan Times. Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Road Accidents Claim Five Lives in Jharkhand
Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of J&K Police Officer and Spouse
Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Police Officer and His Wife in Jammu and Kashmir
Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Two Students
Tribunal Grants Rs 39.13 Lakh in Road Accident Case