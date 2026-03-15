Tragic Accident: Tamil Nadu Pilgrims' Return Home

The Tamil Nadu government is working diligently to repatriate the bodies of seven pilgrims who perished in a devastating bus accident in Nepal. The victims, hailing from Pollachi and Devakottai, tragically lost their lives when their bus veered off the road and tumbled down a slope in Central Nepal.

An official release detailed that 24 individuals from Tamil Nadu were on a pilgrimage to the Manakamana Temple. On March 14, during their return, the bus accident occurred, claiming seven lives, including five women, and injuring seven others now receiving hospital care in Nepal.

Coordination is ongoing with the Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Department and the Union Ministry of External Affairs to facilitate the treatment of the injured and return the deceased to Tamil Nadu. The government is ensuring the necessary measures for the victims' return journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)