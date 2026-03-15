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Tragic Accident: Tamil Nadu Pilgrims' Return Home

Efforts are underway to repatriate the bodies of seven Tamil Nadu pilgrims, including five women, after a tragic bus accident in Nepal. The bus, carrying 24 pilgrims, veered off-road, resulting in the deaths and injuries. Steps are being coordinated to ensure the injured's treatment and safe return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 15-03-2026 23:34 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 23:34 IST
Tragic Accident: Tamil Nadu Pilgrims' Return Home
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The Tamil Nadu government is working diligently to repatriate the bodies of seven pilgrims who perished in a devastating bus accident in Nepal. The victims, hailing from Pollachi and Devakottai, tragically lost their lives when their bus veered off the road and tumbled down a slope in Central Nepal.

An official release detailed that 24 individuals from Tamil Nadu were on a pilgrimage to the Manakamana Temple. On March 14, during their return, the bus accident occurred, claiming seven lives, including five women, and injuring seven others now receiving hospital care in Nepal.

Coordination is ongoing with the Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Department and the Union Ministry of External Affairs to facilitate the treatment of the injured and return the deceased to Tamil Nadu. The government is ensuring the necessary measures for the victims' return journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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