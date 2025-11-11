Left Menu

Historic Red Fort Blast: Tragedy Strikes at Delhi's Heart

A car explosion near Delhi's iconic Red Fort on Monday killed eight people and injured 20 in a rare incident for the capital. The blast, occurring near a metro station, is under intense investigation by the Delhi police, tightening security across key areas nationwide.

An unexpected tragedy unfolded on Monday in India's capital as a car explosion near the historic Red Fort resulted in the loss of eight lives and left 20 others injured. The explosion took place at a traffic signal near a metro station adjacent to the iconic 17th-century monument, a location typically bustling with tourists.

Delhi's law enforcement agencies are currently probing the incident under terrorism laws, leaving no stone unturned as investigations continue. Although the exact cause of the explosion remains undetermined, forensic teams are actively gathering evidence at the scene. Federal Home Minister Amit Shah has assured that the inquiry will cover all possible angles.

In response to this rare occurrence, security measures have been bolstered across major regions of India, including railway stations and the financial hub of Mumbai, as authorities remain on high alert. Historically, Delhi has faced several similar threats during the 1980s, 1990s, and early 2000s, often attributed to militant groups.

