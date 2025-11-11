Left Menu

India's Festive Hiring Boom: A Surge in Gig and Temporary Jobs

A report highlights a 17% year-on-year growth in hiring across key sectors during the August-October period, driven by festive demand. Temporary job postings surged significantly, with notable female workforce participation. Tier II and III cities saw major growth, particularly in retail, e-commerce, and logistics sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-11-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 12:04 IST
The festive season has sparked a hiring surge across India, with a 17% year-on-year increase in key sectors. This trend, highlighted in a report by Adecco India, can be attributed to heightened consumer sentiment and attractive promotions during the August-October period.

Gig and temporary job postings witnessed a remarkable 25% surge compared to the previous year, underscoring the maturity of the gig economy. Female workforce participation rose by 30-35%, especially in retail and logistics roles. Compensation for both entry-level and experienced positions has seen substantial hikes, reflecting economic confidence.

Interestingly, tier II and III cities experienced a sharper rise in hiring demand, accounting for nearly half of the incremental workforce needs. Cities like Lucknow and Jaipur saw a 21% growth, while newer markets such as Kanpur and Kochi also emerged as key employment hubs. The continued momentum is expected to sustain through the wedding season and into 2026.

