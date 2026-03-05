Left Menu

February 2026 Shatters Auto Retail Records in India

February 2026 marked a record-breaking month for India's auto retail sector, witnessing over 24.09 lakh vehicle sales, a 25.62% year-on-year growth. Spearheaded by strong performances across two-wheelers, passenger vehicles, and tractors, this month's achievement surpasses the previous best in February 2024, signaling robust industry momentum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 11:42 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 11:42 IST
February 2026 Shatters Auto Retail Records in India
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

February 2026 has emerged as a historic month for the Indian automobile retail market, setting new records for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, commercial vehicles, and more. According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), vehicle sales soared to 24.09 lakh units, recording a 25.62% increase compared to the previous year and surpassing February 2024 figures.

The two-wheeler segment alone reported sales of 17,00,505 units, marking a 25.02% rise year-on-year. The impressive growth was driven by a 28.96% surge in urban areas and 22.16% in rural markets. Improved rural liquidity following good crops, enticing marketing strategies, and better post-GST affordability contributed to this success. However, supply issues for certain models and board exams slightly affected the momentum.

Passenger vehicles saw a retail growth of 26.12%, with rural markets outperforming urban centers by registering a 34.21% increase. The commercial vehicle segment grew by 28.89%, fueled by infrastructure projects and e-commerce activity. Tractors led the growth charge with a 36.35% increase. Looking ahead, FADA anticipates a promising March 2026, driven by festivals and financial year-end buying trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hezbollah's Influence Wanes Amid Lebanon's Tumultuous Conflict

Hezbollah's Influence Wanes Amid Lebanon's Tumultuous Conflict

 Australia
2
China Charts Future: From Tech Supremacy to Population Policies

China Charts Future: From Tech Supremacy to Population Policies

 Global
3
Congress Exodus Boosts BJP in Assam: MLAs Switch Sides Ahead of Polls

Congress Exodus Boosts BJP in Assam: MLAs Switch Sides Ahead of Polls

 India
4
Kerala High Court Dismisses Petition in Assembly Ethics Case

Kerala High Court Dismisses Petition in Assembly Ethics Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026