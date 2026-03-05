February 2026 Shatters Auto Retail Records in India

February 2026 has emerged as a historic month for the Indian automobile retail market, setting new records for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, commercial vehicles, and more. According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), vehicle sales soared to 24.09 lakh units, recording a 25.62% increase compared to the previous year and surpassing February 2024 figures.

The two-wheeler segment alone reported sales of 17,00,505 units, marking a 25.02% rise year-on-year. The impressive growth was driven by a 28.96% surge in urban areas and 22.16% in rural markets. Improved rural liquidity following good crops, enticing marketing strategies, and better post-GST affordability contributed to this success. However, supply issues for certain models and board exams slightly affected the momentum.

Passenger vehicles saw a retail growth of 26.12%, with rural markets outperforming urban centers by registering a 34.21% increase. The commercial vehicle segment grew by 28.89%, fueled by infrastructure projects and e-commerce activity. Tractors led the growth charge with a 36.35% increase. Looking ahead, FADA anticipates a promising March 2026, driven by festivals and financial year-end buying trends.

