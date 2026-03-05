Left Menu

Kiaasa Retail's Bold Expansion: Eyeing 250 Stores by 2029

Kiaasa Retail, a fast-growing ethnic wear retailer, aims to expand its presence in India by opening 250 stores by 2029. The company, which operates over 122 stores across 70 cities, plans to use IPO proceeds for expansion. Its focus includes tier II & III cities and enhancing online sales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2026 20:24 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 20:24 IST
Kiaasa Retail, an ethnic wear retailer that debuted on exchanges recently, is strategically planning to double its sales network by 2029. The NCR-based brand aims to open 250 stores, having already mapped out a plan to launch around 70 in the next few years, according to Chairman and MD Om Prakash.

Speaking to PTI, Prakash detailed the company's vision of deepening its reach, particularly in tier II and III cities, as part of the first phase of its expansion journey. Despite being only five years old, the brand has witnessed remarkable growth due to strong customer allegiance.

Prakash emphasized a balanced focus on both top-line and bottom-line growth through increased product portfolio and online sales expansion. The company, presently operating over 122 outlets in 16 states, views its recent IPO as a significant milestone fostering further development in the women's fashion segment.

