CEVA Logistics Embroiled in Tax Fraud and Labour Investigation

Italy's financial crime authority has confiscated assets worth €27.4 million from two entities under France's CEVA Logistics. This development is part of a broader investigation into claims of tax evasion and unlawful labour practices, which have previously implicated other global corporations such as FedEx and Amazon.

Milan's legal officials charge CEVA's branches with producing fraudulent invoices to conceal the employment of low-cost labour, thereby circumventing fiscal and employment regulations. CEVA Logistics has yet to issue any public response to these serious allegations.

Authorities are currently examining three executives from CEVA Logistics Italia and two from CEVA Ground Logistics Italy, along with the corporations themselves, for purportedly falsifying tax declarations from 2020 to 2024. Notably, CEVA Logistics Italia faced similar accusations less than ten years ago but had its administrative oversight lifted early in 2020 after implementing corrective measures.

