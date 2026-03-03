Left Menu

CEVA Logistics Embroiled in Tax Fraud and Labour Investigation

Italian authorities have seized €27.4 million from two CEVA Logistics units amid allegations of tax fraud and illegal labour practices. The investigation targets managers for issuing false invoices and evading tax laws. This marks CEVA Italia's second probe in a decade for similar violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 03-03-2026 17:31 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 17:31 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy's financial crime authority has confiscated assets worth €27.4 million from two entities under France's CEVA Logistics. This development is part of a broader investigation into claims of tax evasion and unlawful labour practices, which have previously implicated other global corporations such as FedEx and Amazon.

Milan's legal officials charge CEVA's branches with producing fraudulent invoices to conceal the employment of low-cost labour, thereby circumventing fiscal and employment regulations. CEVA Logistics has yet to issue any public response to these serious allegations.

Authorities are currently examining three executives from CEVA Logistics Italia and two from CEVA Ground Logistics Italy, along with the corporations themselves, for purportedly falsifying tax declarations from 2020 to 2024. Notably, CEVA Logistics Italia faced similar accusations less than ten years ago but had its administrative oversight lifted early in 2020 after implementing corrective measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

