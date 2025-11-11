Shilpa Pharma Lifesciences Secures Prestigious EcoVadis Gold Medal

Shilpa Pharma Lifesciences Limited has made significant strides by securing the EcoVadis Gold Medal, distinguishing itself in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives. This accolade, benchmarked against 130,000 firms globally, reflects Shilpa's exemplary commitment to sustainability within the pharmaceutical sector.

With a notable 82/100 score, Shilpa ranks in the 98th percentile, showcasing its leading status in responsible business operations. EcoVadis evaluates enterprises across four pivotal pillars: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. Shilpa's inclusion among the top global performers underscores its dedication to sustainable practices.

Mr. Keshav Bhutada, the Executive Director and CEO, reaffirmed that sustainability is central to Shilpa's strategy, especially in advancing CDMO ventures with global innovators. This recognition fortifies Shilpa's reputation as a reliable partner in the industry, enhancing its connections with international customers, investors, and partners extensively.