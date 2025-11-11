Andhra Pradesh Embarks on MSME Expansion with Quantum Leap

In a significant push for industrial expansion, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated an MSME park in Prakasam district on Tuesday, laying the groundwork for 50 additional parks across 17 districts. The initiative marks a pivotal moment in the state's industrial policy.

As part of this ambitious plan, Naidu unveiled 15 MSME parks covering 329 acres during the event's second phase while laying the foundation for 35 more parks across 587 acres. These efforts are bolstered by 25 newly opened industries with an investment total of Rs 25,256 crore.

Addressing industrialists, Naidu underlined his administration's commitment to facilitating industry support. Highlighting technology's future significance, he announced plans for quantum computing in Amaravati and a drone city in Orvakal, positioning Andhra Pradesh as a technological manufacturing hub.

