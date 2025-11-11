Left Menu

Fredun Pharmaceuticals Reports Robust Q2 FY26 Growth Amid Expansion Plans

Fredun Pharmaceuticals Limited announced impressive financial growth in Q2 FY26, with a 35.34% YoY increase in total income. The company is expanding its manufacturing facility and emphasized its innovative pet care initiatives and plans for future growth, including new product launches and enhancing digital platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-11-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 17:28 IST
Fredun Pharmaceuticals Reports Robust Q2 FY26 Growth Amid Expansion Plans
Fredun Pharmaceuticals Reports 61 percent YoY Growth in EBITDA to INR 39.33 Cr in H1 FY26. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, Maharashtra - Fredun Pharmaceuticals Limited has reported a strong performance for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, showcasing a significant 35.34% year-over-year increase in total income, raising it to ₹145.29 crore. The company's EBITDA also saw a substantial rise, registering a 60.09% growth.

As the firm diversifies across generics, cosmeceuticals, nutraceuticals, mobility, and animal healthcare products, it plans to expand its manufacturing capacity in Palghar. This will not only support existing demand but also improve operational efficiency in meeting the market's needs for both domestic and international sectors.

Fredun's recent launch of 'Snacky Jain,' a first-of-its-kind Jain functional food for pets, received an overwhelming response. The Managing Director, Mr. Fredun Medhora, highlighted the importance of their integrated approach combining healthcare, nutrition, and technology, poised to capture a rapidly growing market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Profile Arrests Shake Sabarimala Gold Heist Probe

High-Profile Arrests Shake Sabarimala Gold Heist Probe

 India
2
HellermannTyton Expands in India with New Chennai Facility

HellermannTyton Expands in India with New Chennai Facility

 India
3
Torrent Power's Revenue Surge in September Quarter FY26

Torrent Power's Revenue Surge in September Quarter FY26

 India
4
IIT Gandhinagar Pioneers GenAI-Powered Postgraduate Programs

IIT Gandhinagar Pioneers GenAI-Powered Postgraduate Programs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025