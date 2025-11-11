Fredun Pharmaceuticals Reports Robust Q2 FY26 Growth Amid Expansion Plans

Mumbai, Maharashtra - Fredun Pharmaceuticals Limited has reported a strong performance for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, showcasing a significant 35.34% year-over-year increase in total income, raising it to ₹145.29 crore. The company's EBITDA also saw a substantial rise, registering a 60.09% growth.

As the firm diversifies across generics, cosmeceuticals, nutraceuticals, mobility, and animal healthcare products, it plans to expand its manufacturing capacity in Palghar. This will not only support existing demand but also improve operational efficiency in meeting the market's needs for both domestic and international sectors.

Fredun's recent launch of 'Snacky Jain,' a first-of-its-kind Jain functional food for pets, received an overwhelming response. The Managing Director, Mr. Fredun Medhora, highlighted the importance of their integrated approach combining healthcare, nutrition, and technology, poised to capture a rapidly growing market.

(With inputs from agencies.)