JoinTheStory: Revolutionizing Credible Storytelling in Digital Media

JoinTheStory, an innovative digital media platform, is gearing up for a grand launch on January 1, 2026, with a mission to rebuild public trust in journalism. Announced in Kochi by founders Alen John, Kiran James, M. P. Basheer, and Rajeev Sankaran, this venture promises to integrate investigative and narrative-driven journalism with data analytics.

Prominent journalist Dr. Sebastian Paul unveiled the brand's logo, marking the start of an initiative that seeks to reverse the current trend of sensationalist media with a focus on trust and depth. Basheer and Sankaran, seasoned journalists with extensive experience, will steer the editorial helm, ensuring a commitment to rigorous journalism.

Operating out of Kochi, JoinTheStory plans to expand via YouTube, multilingual portals, and eventually a satellite channel, targeting a new generation of readers. 'We are not just building a newsroom,' said founder Alen John, 'but creating a movement where technology enhances integrity in storytelling.'

(With inputs from agencies.)