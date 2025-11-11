Left Menu

JoinTheStory: Revolutionizing Credible Storytelling in Digital Media

JoinTheStory, a new media venture by a team of journalists and entrepreneurs, launches January 1, 2026, aiming to restore trust in news through rigorous storytelling. Blending data-driven journalism, it plans multi-platform content targeting a clarity-seeking audience amid growing skepticism towards traditional media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 11-11-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 18:22 IST
JoinTheStory: Revolutionizing Credible Storytelling in Digital Media
Dr. Sebastian Paul, former Press Council of India member, unveiled the logo of the new media venture 'Join the Story' in the presence of directors Kiran James, MP Basheer, Rajeev Shankaran, Alan John. (Left to right).. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

JoinTheStory, an innovative digital media platform, is gearing up for a grand launch on January 1, 2026, with a mission to rebuild public trust in journalism. Announced in Kochi by founders Alen John, Kiran James, M. P. Basheer, and Rajeev Sankaran, this venture promises to integrate investigative and narrative-driven journalism with data analytics.

Prominent journalist Dr. Sebastian Paul unveiled the brand's logo, marking the start of an initiative that seeks to reverse the current trend of sensationalist media with a focus on trust and depth. Basheer and Sankaran, seasoned journalists with extensive experience, will steer the editorial helm, ensuring a commitment to rigorous journalism.

Operating out of Kochi, JoinTheStory plans to expand via YouTube, multilingual portals, and eventually a satellite channel, targeting a new generation of readers. 'We are not just building a newsroom,' said founder Alen John, 'but creating a movement where technology enhances integrity in storytelling.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CII and NITI Aayog Chart Course for India's Future Jobs

CII and NITI Aayog Chart Course for India's Future Jobs

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Slashes Wegovy Prices in India

Novo Nordisk Slashes Wegovy Prices in India

 Global
3
Transforming Agra's Water Supply: Yamuna River Initiative

Transforming Agra's Water Supply: Yamuna River Initiative

 India
4
Jinkushal Industries Secures Major Backhoe Loader Deal

Jinkushal Industries Secures Major Backhoe Loader Deal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025