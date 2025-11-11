Left Menu

Security Alert: Lal Quila Metro Station Closes Following Red Fort Blast

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has closed the Lal Quila Metro Station due to safety concerns following a deadly explosion near the Red Fort area. The blast killed 12 and injured 20, prompting tight security and traffic restrictions. Nearby markets, including Chandni Chowk, were also shut down.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 19:25 IST
Security Alert: Lal Quila Metro Station Closes Following Red Fort Blast
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced the closure of the Lal Quila Metro Station as a security measure following a deadly blast near the Red Fort. The explosion on Monday evening resulted in 12 fatalities and 20 injuries, prompting increased security in the area.

The DMRC used social media to inform the public, stating, 'Due to security reasons, the Lal Quila Metro Station shall continue to remain closed on November 12. All other stations are functional as normal.' Traffic restrictions have also been enforced around the area to ensure public safety, officials confirmed.

The blast, which tore through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the metro station, gutted several vehicles. Closures extended to parts of the Chandni Chowk market and other nearby areas, reflecting heightened security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fog of War: Russian Forces Advance in Eastern Ukraine

Fog of War: Russian Forces Advance in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
Maritime Tragedy: Rising Rohingya Death Toll Sparks International Concern

Maritime Tragedy: Rising Rohingya Death Toll Sparks International Concern

 Global
3
Andhra Pradesh Accelerates Solar Rooftop Rollout with NABARD-ADB Support

Andhra Pradesh Accelerates Solar Rooftop Rollout with NABARD-ADB Support

 India
4
Karnataka's Aerospace Ambitions Soar with New Defence Parks

Karnataka's Aerospace Ambitions Soar with New Defence Parks

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025