Security Alert: Lal Quila Metro Station Closes Following Red Fort Blast

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced the closure of the Lal Quila Metro Station as a security measure following a deadly blast near the Red Fort. The explosion on Monday evening resulted in 12 fatalities and 20 injuries, prompting increased security in the area.

The DMRC used social media to inform the public, stating, 'Due to security reasons, the Lal Quila Metro Station shall continue to remain closed on November 12. All other stations are functional as normal.' Traffic restrictions have also been enforced around the area to ensure public safety, officials confirmed.

The blast, which tore through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the metro station, gutted several vehicles. Closures extended to parts of the Chandni Chowk market and other nearby areas, reflecting heightened security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)