Haiti's Fragile Security: Gang Violence Escalates in Artibonite

In a turbulent turn of events, Haiti's breadbasket, the Artibonite region, witnessed a surge in deadly gang activity. Armed men launched fresh attacks on Tuesday, mere days after a bloody incident in Jean-Denis claimed approximately 70 lives, according to local human rights organizations.

The gang responsible, Gran Grif, remains a notorious entity in the area. On Monday, they temporarily withdrew, only to reappear and plan another offensive in Marchand Dessalines. Disturbingly, alleged members of affiliated gang Kokorat San Ras were seen distributing cash to local residents, further complicating the volatile situation.

The challenge for the national police and local self-defense brigades is immense. Both are under-resourced and outmatched by gang firepower. The limited police intervention has been criticized, with reports highlighting equipment issues and bureaucratic delays in deploying security units. Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aime's consultation with a U.N. delegation underscores the urgency for a comprehensive security strategy to address Haiti's deteriorating condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)