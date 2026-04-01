Trump Declares Strait of Hormuz Security Not a US Responsibility

In a significant announcement, US President Donald Trump declared that safeguarding the Strait of Hormuz will no longer fall under US jurisdiction. Trump estimated that ongoing US military operations in Iran would conclude in two to three weeks, emphasizing the need for other nations to step up.

President Trump stated that the responsibility for ensuring the security of the vital shipping lane should lie with countries that depend on it. 'That's not for us,' Trump asserted, pointing to nations like France to take action.

Previously, Trump criticized US allies for lack of support in American endeavors concerning Iran, highlighting the shift in US foreign policy priorities regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

(With inputs from agencies.)