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Trump Declares Strait of Hormuz Security Not a US Responsibility

US President Donald Trump announced that the US would not be responsible for securing the Strait of Hormuz. Trump estimated that the US would finish its military actions against Iran shortly and urged other nations reliant on the waterway to take responsibility for its security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 01-04-2026 03:53 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 03:53 IST
Trump Declares Strait of Hormuz Security Not a US Responsibility
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a significant announcement, US President Donald Trump declared that safeguarding the Strait of Hormuz will no longer fall under US jurisdiction. Trump estimated that ongoing US military operations in Iran would conclude in two to three weeks, emphasizing the need for other nations to step up.

President Trump stated that the responsibility for ensuring the security of the vital shipping lane should lie with countries that depend on it. 'That's not for us,' Trump asserted, pointing to nations like France to take action.

Previously, Trump criticized US allies for lack of support in American endeavors concerning Iran, highlighting the shift in US foreign policy priorities regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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