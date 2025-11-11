Left Menu

Borosil Renewables Records Impressive Profit Surge

Borosil Renewables reported a net profit of Rs 61.57 crore in Q2, reversing a previous loss of Rs 13.12 crore. This turnaround was achieved through reduced expenses, with total income also experiencing slight growth. The strategic cost-cutting brought expenses down significantly from the previous year's figures.

Borosil Renewables has announced a significant financial turnaround, reporting a consolidated net profit of Rs 61.57 crore for the September quarter. This impressive recovery has been largely attributed to substantial reductions in expenses.

In a stark contrast to the same period last year, the company had faced a net loss of Rs 13.12 crore. The latest figures were revealed in a company statement filed with the exchange.

Total income for the quarter slightly increased to Rs 380.68 crore, climbing from Rs 378.25 crore in the previous year. This growth, coupled with a marked decrease in expenses from Rs 386.63 crore to Rs 286.15 crore, underscores the company's effective cost management strategies.

