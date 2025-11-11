Left Menu

Wilmar International's Strategic Move: Stake Acquisition in AWL Agri Business

Wilmar International is set to acquire up to a 20% stake in AWL Agri Business Ltd from the Adani Group. This move follows Adani's decision to exit the FMCG sector to focus on infrastructure. The acquisition involves Wilmar's subsidiary, Lence Pte, upping its stake in AWL Agri Business.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 20:06 IST
In a strategic shift, Wilmar International has received clearance from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to acquire a stake of up to 20% in AWL Agri Business Ltd from the Adani Group. This move is part of Adani's broader strategy to pivot from the FMCG sector and emphasize its infrastructure ventures.

Wilmar, through its subsidiary Lence Pte, currently holds a 43.94% stake in AWL Agri Business, which is set to increase to as much as 63.94% following the deal's completion. The transaction is valued at Rs 7,150 crore, with shares priced at Rs 275 each. The agreement aligns with CCI's mandate to ensure fair competition in business practices.

Wilmar International, a major player in the Asia agribusiness sector, aims to solidify its presence in India through this acquisition. The move reflects a strategic alignment with the company's long-term goals, despite AWL Agri Business reporting a 21% decline in net profit for the recent quarter.

