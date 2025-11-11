India-US Trade Deal Nears Breakthrough Amid Strategic Talks

The negotiations for a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) between India and the United States are showing promising progress, as a senior government official disclosed on Tuesday. The comprehensive and WTO-compliant deal is being discussed with due attention to sensitive issues, potentially eliminating the need for further rounds of talks.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal asserted on Tuesday that India is committed to ensuring a fair and balanced trade agreement with the US. Speaking at the Udyog Samagam-2025 in New Delhi, he emphasized that the national interest remains the foremost priority in these negotiations, while the government is prepared for all eventualities.

The ambitious trade talks, initiated during Prime Minister Modi's US visit, are also focused on significantly increasing trade volumes from the present USD 191 billion to a target of USD 500 billion by 2030. Despite the imposition of heavy tariffs on Indian goods by the US and existing sensitive issues, optimism remains high for a breakthrough.