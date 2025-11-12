Visa Launches 'Scan to Pay' QR Solution Across Asia Pacific

Visa, a frontrunner in digital payments, has unveiled its Visa Scan to Pay system across Asia Pacific, allowing millions of merchants to accommodate QR payments. This initiative broadens payment options for consumers while shopping locally or abroad, meeting the increasing demand for mobile-centric transactions.

The solution integrates with key digital wallets and bank apps such as Samsung Wallet and LINE Pay, among others, enabling transactions through in-store and online channels. The Visa Pay service aims to link digital wallets to a global network of Visa-accepting merchants, ensuring consumers have diverse, secure payment choices.

According to T.R. Ramachandran, Head of Products and Solutions at Visa Asia Pacific, this move facilitates QR payment adoption and enhances consumer empowerment. The Singapore Fintech Festival will showcase these developments, highlighting Visa's commitment to pioneering seamless and global payment experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)