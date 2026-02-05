Left Menu

Trump Backs 'America First' Prosecutor in Georgia Race: MAGA Movement's Latest Turn

Former President Donald Trump endorses conservative prosecutor Clay Fuller in the Georgia special election to replace Marjorie Taylor Greene, who resigned. Fuller's candidacy aligns with the MAGA movement, with backing from Trump's supporters. Greene's resignation followed her disagreements with Trump over issues like Jeffrey Epstein and U.S. aid to Israel.

Updated: 05-02-2026 08:23 IST
In a move that could shape the political landscape, former President Donald Trump has endorsed Clay Fuller, a conservative local prosecutor, in the Georgia special election to replace Marjorie Taylor Greene. Greene resigned from the U.S. House of Representatives following a rift with Trump.

Trump lauded Fuller as an 'America First Patriot' on his Truth Social platform, boosting Fuller's position as he vies to secure the seat in the upcoming March 10 election. Greene had been a leading voice in the MAGA movement until her split from Trump over differences on issues like Jeffrey Epstein's files and U.S. aid to Israel. Her resignation became effective in January.

Fuller, a veteran and district attorney, aligns closely with Trump's policies, including mass deportation and gun rights protection. With 16 Republicans competing to fill Greene's vacated seat, the race is heating up. A runoff is scheduled for April 7 if no candidate garners a majority of the votes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

