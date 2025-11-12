EU Naval Force Intercepts Iranian-Flagged Dhow in Anti-Piracy Operation

An EU naval mission successfully intercepted an Iranian-flagged dhow used by pirates that attacked an oil products tanker off the Somali coast, reigniting concerns about maritime security in the region.

The EU naval force, Operation Atalanta, confirmed the crew's safety and is collaborating with Somali authorities to apprehend the pirates, who abandoned the seized fishing vessel on Somalia's northwestern coast.

The piracy operation had previously targeted the Maltese-flagged tanker, Hellas Aphrodite, en route to South Africa from India. The EU naval force secured the tanker on Friday, effectively disrupting the pirate group's operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)