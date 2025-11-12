Left Menu

Yen's Slide Triggers Japanese Officials' Response Amid Global Currency Shifts

The yen fell to a nine-month low, inciting Japanese officials to address the decline, while the dollar recovered slightly after U.S. private-sector employment data indicated a potential weakening labor market. Japanese Finance Minister Katayama highlighted the negative impacts of the yen's weakness, suggesting potential further interventions.

The yen has reached its lowest point in nine months, prompting action from Japanese officials aiming to halt the currency's downward trend. Meanwhile, the dollar managed to recuperate some of its previous session losses, motivated by concerns over a softening U.S. labor market.

Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama acknowledged the negative effects of the yen's devaluation, noting both markets and officials are focusing on the critical level of 155 yen per dollar. Despite interventions, strategist Shoki Omori from Mizuho Securities suggests the next step might involve increased verbal interventions from high-ranking officials.

Shifts in fiscal policy under new Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, together with changes in investor sentiment, are influencing the yen's performance. Meanwhile, the global currency market remains volatile, with mixed movements observed among other currencies such as the euro and sterling.

