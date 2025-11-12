Revolutionizing Restaurant Economics: A Strategic Partnership

The National Restaurant Association of India's Kolkata chapter has initiated a pilot project to forge a new partnership with food aggregators, aiming to establish an equitable financial structure for restaurant owners. The focus is on addressing issues such as long-distance delivery charges, which significantly impact restaurateurs' economics.

Piyush Kankaria, head of NRAI's Kolkata chapter, highlighted the importance of this initiative, explaining that although dealing with aggregators can be challenging, their partnership is essential for the restaurant business. The project aims to balance the delivery commission structure, ensuring that long-distance fees do not disproportionately affect restaurateurs.

Kankaria also mentioned a recent breakthrough with Zomato, where customers can now opt to share their data with restaurants. This collaborative approach is seen as crucial for improving relations between restaurants and aggregators, fostering a healthier business ecosystem for the food and beverage sector.

