Ferozepur-Patti Line: Boosting Connectivity & Economy in Punjab

The Indian Ministry of Railways has approved a crucial 25.72 km rail link between Ferozepur and Patti, aiming to significantly improve connectivity within Punjab. The Rs 764 crore project, announced by Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, promises socio-economic benefits, enhanced logistical efficiency, and increased employment opportunities across the region.

The Indian Ministry of Railways announced on Wednesday the approval of a 25.72 km Ferozepur-Patti rail link project, aimed at connecting the Malwa and Majha regions of Punjab. With an investment of Rs 764 crore, Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu highlighted the project's goal to boost regional mobility and logistics efficiency.

This project will reduce travel distance between Ferozepur and Amritsar significantly, while altering major routes to shorten the Jammu-Ferozepur-Fazilka-Mumbai corridor by 236 km. The strategic rail line will connect the Jalandhar-Ferozepur and Patti-Khemkaran routes, enhancing defense logistics and socio-economic benefits for nearly 10 lakh residents.

The rail link promises to generate 2.5 lakh jobs, particularly benefiting students, employees, and patients. It aims to spur trade, reduce freight costs, and connect Amritsar, a major hub, with Ferozepur more efficiently. The project, yet awaiting land acquisition clearance, foresees stimulating economic activities and fostering infrastructure development in Punjab.

