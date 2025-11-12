Bridging Economies: Korea-India Join Forces in Himachal Pradesh
The Embassy of the Republic of Korea and KOTRA held a seminar in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, to foster economic cooperation. The event highlighted sectors like agriculture and life sciences for partnership, featured a CSR donation, and included insights on mutual growth prospects.
- Country:
- India
In a significant push towards bolstering economic collaboration, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, in tandem with the India-Korea Business Cooperation Center, hosted the 2025 Korea-India Joint CSR-Economic Cooperation Seminar in Shimla. Held at Hotel Woodville Palace, the gathering featured a high-level Korean delegation, including Commercial Counsellor Mr. SUNGJOONG CHO and other senior officials.
During the event, Mr. SUNGJOONG CHO emphasized the potential for long-term partnerships with the Government of Himachal Pradesh, noting opportunities in agriculture and life sciences. The seminar also marked a CSR donation ceremony, with socks and blankets given to local NGOs as a symbol of Korea's solidarity with the state's communities.
Highlighted by focused presentations, the seminar showcased Korea's strategic role in economic partnerships. Ms. Jeongseon Lee from KOTRA and Ms. Dinesh Chauhan from the Government of Himachal Pradesh discussed potential investment areas, including life sciences and clean energy, setting the stage for ongoing Korea-Himachal partnerships.
ALSO READ
AI Boom: Sound Investment or Bubble? Zoho's Vembu Sheds Light
M3M Foundation's Record ₹70 Crore Philanthropic Investment Leading Gurugram's Giving Champion
Revamping India's Investment Landscape
India's Economic Surge: Q2 GDP Growth Fueled by Private Consumption and Investment
POSCO's Bold $887M Lithium Investment: A Game-Changer in the Electric Vehicle Supply Chain