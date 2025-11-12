Left Menu

Bridging Economies: Korea-India Join Forces in Himachal Pradesh

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea and KOTRA held a seminar in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, to foster economic cooperation. The event highlighted sectors like agriculture and life sciences for partnership, featured a CSR donation, and included insights on mutual growth prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 12-11-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 17:42 IST
Bridging Economies: Korea-India Join Forces in Himachal Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant push towards bolstering economic collaboration, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, in tandem with the India-Korea Business Cooperation Center, hosted the 2025 Korea-India Joint CSR-Economic Cooperation Seminar in Shimla. Held at Hotel Woodville Palace, the gathering featured a high-level Korean delegation, including Commercial Counsellor Mr. SUNGJOONG CHO and other senior officials.

During the event, Mr. SUNGJOONG CHO emphasized the potential for long-term partnerships with the Government of Himachal Pradesh, noting opportunities in agriculture and life sciences. The seminar also marked a CSR donation ceremony, with socks and blankets given to local NGOs as a symbol of Korea's solidarity with the state's communities.

Highlighted by focused presentations, the seminar showcased Korea's strategic role in economic partnerships. Ms. Jeongseon Lee from KOTRA and Ms. Dinesh Chauhan from the Government of Himachal Pradesh discussed potential investment areas, including life sciences and clean energy, setting the stage for ongoing Korea-Himachal partnerships.

TRENDING

1
SA20 League's Expanding Cricket Carnival Captivates India

SA20 League's Expanding Cricket Carnival Captivates India

 India
2
German Financial Delegation Heads for China with Minister Lars Klingbeil

German Financial Delegation Heads for China with Minister Lars Klingbeil

 Germany
3
Reviving Connections: Ferozepur-Patti Rail Link Set to Transform Punjab's Mobility

Reviving Connections: Ferozepur-Patti Rail Link Set to Transform Punjab's Mo...

 India
4
Starmer Defends BBC Amidst Crisis and Legal Threats

Starmer Defends BBC Amidst Crisis and Legal Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025