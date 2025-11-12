Bridging Economies: Korea-India Join Forces in Himachal Pradesh

In a significant push towards bolstering economic collaboration, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, in tandem with the India-Korea Business Cooperation Center, hosted the 2025 Korea-India Joint CSR-Economic Cooperation Seminar in Shimla. Held at Hotel Woodville Palace, the gathering featured a high-level Korean delegation, including Commercial Counsellor Mr. SUNGJOONG CHO and other senior officials.

During the event, Mr. SUNGJOONG CHO emphasized the potential for long-term partnerships with the Government of Himachal Pradesh, noting opportunities in agriculture and life sciences. The seminar also marked a CSR donation ceremony, with socks and blankets given to local NGOs as a symbol of Korea's solidarity with the state's communities.

Highlighted by focused presentations, the seminar showcased Korea's strategic role in economic partnerships. Ms. Jeongseon Lee from KOTRA and Ms. Dinesh Chauhan from the Government of Himachal Pradesh discussed potential investment areas, including life sciences and clean energy, setting the stage for ongoing Korea-Himachal partnerships.