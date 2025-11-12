Tragedy Strikes at Ghana Military Recruitment: Stampede Claims Six Lives

A tragic event unfolded in Accra, Ghana's capital, as a stampede led to the deaths of six individuals during a military recruitment event, the country's military confirmed.

The chaos erupted when an unexpected influx of applicants broke through security barriers, arriving at the stadium earlier than the scheduled recruitment time. Numerous others were injured and subsequently transferred to a military hospital.

With the nation struggling with significant youth unemployment, many young people are drawn to recruitment drives for security agencies. Ghana's economy, once robust, has suffered under the pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic. Inflation soared to a 21-year peak but reduced significantly with IMF-supported economic reforms. Unemployment remains a critical issue, with nearly 39% of young people jobless.

(With inputs from agencies.)