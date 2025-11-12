Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Ghana Military Recruitment: Stampede Claims Six Lives

A military recruitment event in Accra, Ghana, turned tragic as a stampede led to six deaths. The incident occurred as applicants breached security protocols amid high youth unemployment. Following economic difficulties exacerbated by COVID-19, Ghana's youth face a challenging job market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Accra | Updated: 12-11-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 19:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Ghana

A tragic event unfolded in Accra, Ghana's capital, as a stampede led to the deaths of six individuals during a military recruitment event, the country's military confirmed.

The chaos erupted when an unexpected influx of applicants broke through security barriers, arriving at the stadium earlier than the scheduled recruitment time. Numerous others were injured and subsequently transferred to a military hospital.

With the nation struggling with significant youth unemployment, many young people are drawn to recruitment drives for security agencies. Ghana's economy, once robust, has suffered under the pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic. Inflation soared to a 21-year peak but reduced significantly with IMF-supported economic reforms. Unemployment remains a critical issue, with nearly 39% of young people jobless.

(With inputs from agencies.)

