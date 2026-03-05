China's Strategic Shift: Navigating Economic Reforms with New Growth Goals

In a strategic pivot, China has lowered its 2026 economic growth target to between 4.5% and 5%, down from the 5% pace realized in the previous year. This adjustment allows China more leeway in tackling industrial overcapacity while reducing its dependence on exports.

According to Mohamed El-Erian of Allianz, the new growth target, the lowest since 1991, signals the necessity for China to ramp up domestic reforms amidst both internal and external challenges. Li Hao from Cypress Fund highlights China's proactive fiscal stance, focusing on increasing domestic demand supported by a 100 billion yuan 'fiscal-financial coordination' fund.

The Chinese government also plans to increase R&D expenditure by over 7% annually, outpacing GDP growth targets, to further bolster science and technology sectors. Analysts view the lower GDP target as a strategic move to prioritize higher-quality growth.

