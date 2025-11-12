NCRTC Innovates with 'Solar on Track' Initiative
The National Capital Region Transport Corporation in India has launched a pioneering 'Solar on Track' initiative. Solar panels are being installed directly on tracks to generate eco-friendly energy. This pilot project at Duhai depot aligns with NCRTC's sustainability goals, aiming for a future with reduced carbon footprints.
- Country:
- India
The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has pioneered a groundbreaking initiative by installing solar panels directly on railway tracks, a first in India for any rapid rail or metro network.
The pilot project at the Namo Bharat Depot in Duhai features 28 solar panels, each with a capacity of 550 Watt peak, over a 70-meter track stretch. This installation contributes to a total plant capacity of 15.4 kWp, anticipated to produce 17,500 kWh annually and cut down carbon emissions by approximately 16 tonnes yearly.
This initiative marks NCRTC's commitment to sustainable practices and cleaner energy solutions. With a target to source 70% of its energy from renewables, this move supports the National Solar Mission and demonstrates NCRTC's leadership in eco-friendly urban transit advancements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
