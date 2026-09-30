Benin Secures €500 Million Financing to Expand Public Services and Create More Jobs

Benin has secured €500 million, approximately CFAF 328 billion, in international bank financing to support priority investments in education, health, water access, infrastructure, renewable energy and agriculture, together with job creation for young people and women. Completed on 18 September 2026 with support from the African Development Fund, the transaction gives the country access to 12-year financing for investments intended to improve public services and expand economic opportunities.

A longer funding horizon for development priorities

The financing brings together a broad set of priorities that affect daily life, from access to healthcare and education to reliable water supplies and employment opportunities. Its 12-year term provides a longer funding horizon for investments whose benefits develop over time, giving Benin access to substantial resources beyond short-term borrowing. The announcement identifies the sectors receiving support without providing a breakdown of how the €500 million will be allocated among them.

The transaction builds on an initial financing operation completed in 2023 with support from the African Development Fund, the concessional financing arm of the African Development Bank Group. It follows the Fund's 17th replenishment, known as ADF-17, agreed in December 2025 as the largest in its history. The new operation extends that relationship through a financing structure designed to bring international bank capital into Benin's development programme.

Guarantees and insurance help secure competitive terms

A partial credit guarantee from the African Development Fund and second-loss insurance from the insurance subsidiary of the Islamic Development Bank Group underpin the financing. These arrangements share credit risk and strengthen the protection available to lenders, helping Benin obtain long-term funding on competitive terms. The guarantee supports the bank financing rather than representing a direct €500 million contribution from the Fund.

Ahmed Attout, Director of the African Development Bank Group's Financial Sector Development Department, described the second operation as evidence of how guarantees can mobilise private capital more effectively. He said combining the Fund's guarantee with complementary risk-sharing mechanisms enabled Benin to secure substantial financing over a longer period, highlighting the role development institutions can play in making commercial funding more accessible to their member countries.

Benin's transaction reflects a wider financing strategy

Robert Masumbuko, the African Development Bank Group's Country Manager in Benin, linked the transaction to the institution's new strategic vision, particularly Cardinal Point 1, which focuses on mobilising capital-market resources at scale. He said the operation was aligned with the New African Financial Architecture for the continent's development, placing Benin's financing within a broader effort to expand the resources available for African investment priorities.

The transaction illustrates how development-finance guarantees and insurance can work together to support international bank lending for public priorities. For Benin, the intended benefits centre on stronger services, investment in productive sectors and more opportunities for young people and women, with the financing structure providing resources to support those objectives over the coming years.