Boeing Ordered to Pay Millions in 737 MAX Crash Verdict

A federal jury in Chicago has mandated Boeing to pay more than $28 million to the family of Shikha Garg, one of the victims of the tragic 2019 crash involving a 737 MAX jet in Ethiopia. The jury's decision marks the first verdict among numerous lawsuits filed after the crash.

Garg's family is set to receive a total sum of $35.85 million, inclusive of the complete verdict amount plus 26% interest, following an agreement reached by the parties. Boeing has opted not to appeal against the verdict, according to the family's attorneys.

The lawsuit alleged flaws in the design of the 737 MAX and accused Boeing of failing to properly warn about its risks. The Ethiopian Airlines crash, shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa, is linked to an automated flight control system fault also blamed for a prior crash in Indonesia.