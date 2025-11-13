Andhra Pradesh's Global Push: CII Partnership Summit Shines Light on Future Investments

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is set to attend the 'Partners in Progress: India-Europe Cooperation for Sustainable Growth' roundtable, ahead of the 30th CII Partnership Summit. Scheduled from November 14, the summit seeks to emphasize green innovation and boost European investments in the state.

The event will host over 100 foreign delegates and aims to attract Rs 10 lakh crore in investments. Breaking sectoral barriers, the state will venture into green energy, IT, electronics, automobiles, space, defence, and tourism, positioning Visakhapatnam as a pivotal global trade gateway.

Throughout the summit, Naidu will engage with international and national business leaders, inaugurate pivotal infrastructure projects, and solidify Andhra Pradesh's roadmap to becoming a developed state by 2047, under the theme 'Partners in Progress - India's Roadmap to Viksit Bharat 2047'.

