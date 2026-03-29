Visakhapatnam Port Authority Achieves Record Cargo Throughput
Visakhapatnam Port Authority has achieved a record cargo throughput of 90.29 million tonnes in 362 days, the highest in its 92-year history. This milestone reflects the port's operational efficiency and coordinated efforts. The achievement surpasses the previous record and sets sights on further growth.
- Country:
- India
Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) has achieved a significant milestone, handling a record-breaking 90.29 million tonnes of cargo in just 362 days this financial year, marking the highest throughput in its 92-year history.
Chairperson M Angamuthu cites strong operational efficiency and team efforts as key factors contributing to this achievement. The port's previous record of 82.62 million tonnes, set in the 2024–25 financial year, has now been surpassed.
Deputy Chairperson Roshni Aparanji Korati praised the team's dedication and sustained efforts. The VPA aims to exceed 100 million tonnes by the 2026–27 financial year, reinforcing its standing among India's major ports.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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