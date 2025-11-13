Left Menu

China Mobile Advances SEA-H2X Submarine Cable Project in Hong Kong

China Mobile announced the successful landing of its SEA-H2X submarine cable in Hong Kong. This marks the beginning of construction on the Hong Kong segment, expected to complete by 2025. The project connects multiple Asian regions, enhancing digital infrastructure and boosting network capabilities across the Asia-Pacific.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 10:36 IST
China Mobile Completes Landing of Hong Kong Segment of SEA-H2X International Submarine Cable Project. Image Credit: ANI

China Mobile, a key player and investor in the Southeast Asia-Hainan-Hong Kong (SEA-H2X) international submarine cable project, has successfully completed the cable's landing in Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong. This achievement signals the commencement of the Hong Kong segment's construction, with full completion targeted by the end of 2025.

The SEA-H2X submarine cable extends about 6,000 kilometers, featuring eight trunk fiber pairs and offering a design capacity of over 200 Tbps. Linking Hainan, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Thailand, and Singapore, it utilizes leading open cable access technology to enhance network flexibility and efficiency. China Mobile, the largest investor, has allocated investments in four trunk fibers, securing substantial bandwidth upon commissioning.

This major infrastructure project connects the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area with key Southeast Asian hubs, leveraging Hong Kong as a strategic digital center. The initiative is set to bolster regional development, digital industry growth, and international data operations, while strengthening China Mobile's competitive edge in the Asia-Pacific's telecommunications sector.

