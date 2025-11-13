Anlon Healthcare Announces Robust Financial Growth with Strategic Milestones

Anlon Healthcare Limited, a leading Indian manufacturer, unveiled robust unaudited financial results for the second quarter and first half of FY26, marked by significant revenue and profit growth. The company highlighted their diversified product offerings, strategic innovations, and operational efficiencies as pivotal to their success.

Chairman and Managing Director, Mr. Punitkumar Rasadia, attributed over 115% revenue growth and a 259% profit increase to R&D-led product development and disciplined execution. He emphasized the strategic importance of their upcoming anti-malarial APIs launch in entering a globally significant therapeutic area.

Founded in 2013, Anlon Healthcare focuses on high-purity pharmaceutical intermediates and APIs, catering to various sectors. The company aims for a 30% three-year revenue CAGR, supported by a strong innovation ecosystem and a global presence across 15+ countries.

