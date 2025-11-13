Left Menu

India Boosts Export Sector with Rs 45,000 Crore Support Schemes

The Union Cabinet approved two schemes worth Rs 45,000 crore to support India's exporters affected by high US tariffs. These include the Rs 25,060-crore Export Promotion Mission and the Rs 20,000-crore Credit Guarantee Scheme for Exporters, aimed at enhancing India's export competitiveness and providing collateral-free credit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 11:46 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 11:46 IST
India Boosts Export Sector with Rs 45,000 Crore Support Schemes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet has given the green light to two significant schemes totaling Rs 45,000 crore, aimed at aiding Indian exporters troubled by high US tariffs.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his approval, noting that the Rs 25,060-crore Export Promotion Mission would bolster the sector by promoting global competitiveness and creating vast employment opportunities for the country's youth.

Additionally, the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Exporters, backed by the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company, will offer Rs 20,000 crore in collateral-free credit. This initiative is expected to boost liquidity, support MSMEs, and drive India closer to its USD 1 trillion export milestone, aligning with the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Peru's Amazon Oil Tensions: Spills, Indigenous Rights, and Economic Ambitions

Peru's Amazon Oil Tensions: Spills, Indigenous Rights, and Economic Ambition...

 Global
2
Historic Verdict Looms as Bangladesh's ICT Targets Sheikh Hasina

Historic Verdict Looms as Bangladesh's ICT Targets Sheikh Hasina

 Bangladesh
3
From Accused Witch to Aspiring Doctor: Faith's Journey of Resilience

From Accused Witch to Aspiring Doctor: Faith's Journey of Resilience

 Global
4
Supreme Court Defers Dharavi Project Hearing Amid Controversy

Supreme Court Defers Dharavi Project Hearing Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025