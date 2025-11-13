Global Banks Face Digital Age Challenges Amid AI, Climate, and Cyber Threats: S&P Report

According to a recent report from S&P Global Ratings, the global banking sector is grappling with mounting challenges driven by rapid digitalization, AI adoption, climate change, and rising cyber threats. The report suggests that these emerging risks could strain some banks' business models and risk management strategies while presenting opportunities for others.

The report forecasts a growing credit divergence between stronger and weaker banks as these dynamics continue to unfold. It emphasizes that macroeconomic and external factors are influencing the banking landscape, identifying AI as a critical determinant of competitive advantage. Stiff competition from AI-powered newcomers and the costs of AI integration are pivotal concerns for banks.

Despite hesitations regarding technical risks and third-party vendor reliance, AI solutions promise improved efficiency, revenue, brand value, and client loyalty. On a financial note, S&P predicts global banks' credit losses to swell by USD 46 billion in 2026, primarily driven by challenges in Asia-Pacific, although these should be manageable with current profitability and regulatory frameworks.