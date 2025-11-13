Left Menu

Global Banks Face Digital Age Challenges Amid AI, Climate, and Cyber Threats: S&P Report

A new report by S&P Global Ratings highlights significant challenges for the global banking sector from rapid digitalization, AI, climate change, and cyber threats. These evolving risks could deepen the performance gap between strong and weak banks, with AI adoption being a key competitive advantage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 15:23 IST
Global Banks Face Digital Age Challenges Amid AI, Climate, and Cyber Threats: S&P Report
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

According to a recent report from S&P Global Ratings, the global banking sector is grappling with mounting challenges driven by rapid digitalization, AI adoption, climate change, and rising cyber threats. The report suggests that these emerging risks could strain some banks' business models and risk management strategies while presenting opportunities for others.

The report forecasts a growing credit divergence between stronger and weaker banks as these dynamics continue to unfold. It emphasizes that macroeconomic and external factors are influencing the banking landscape, identifying AI as a critical determinant of competitive advantage. Stiff competition from AI-powered newcomers and the costs of AI integration are pivotal concerns for banks.

Despite hesitations regarding technical risks and third-party vendor reliance, AI solutions promise improved efficiency, revenue, brand value, and client loyalty. On a financial note, S&P predicts global banks' credit losses to swell by USD 46 billion in 2026, primarily driven by challenges in Asia-Pacific, although these should be manageable with current profitability and regulatory frameworks.

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Surge Amid End of U.S. Government Shutdown

Global Markets Surge Amid End of U.S. Government Shutdown

 Global
2
International Educity Set to Revolutionize Indian Education Landscape

International Educity Set to Revolutionize Indian Education Landscape

 India
3
UKPNP Chairman's Successful US Visit Paves Way for Global Advocacy

UKPNP Chairman's Successful US Visit Paves Way for Global Advocacy

 Switzerland
4
NAAC Show-Cause Notice to Al Falah University Over False Accreditation Claims

NAAC Show-Cause Notice to Al Falah University Over False Accreditation Claim...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025