Government's Export Boost: A Glittering Future for Gems and Jewellery

The gems and jewellery industry is optimistic following the government's announcement of a Rs 45,060-crore initiative designed to support exporters confronting elevated US tariffs on Indian goods.

This comprehensive strategy includes the Rs 25,060-crore Export Promotion Mission, aiming to bolster India's export strength, especially in MSMEs and labour-intensive sectors.

Additional benefits, such as the Credit Guarantee Scheme, promise up to Rs 20,000 crore in collateral-free credit for exporters, further simplifying export operations and expanding market opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)