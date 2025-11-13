Left Menu

Government's Export Boost: A Glittering Future for Gems and Jewellery

The Indian government announced a Rs 45,060-crore scheme to support the gems and jewellery industry amidst US tariff challenges. The Export Promotion Mission and Credit Guarantee Scheme aim to boost MSMEs, enhance export competitiveness, and foster growth through financial support and market access initiatives.

Updated: 13-11-2025 18:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The gems and jewellery industry is optimistic following the government's announcement of a Rs 45,060-crore initiative designed to support exporters confronting elevated US tariffs on Indian goods.

This comprehensive strategy includes the Rs 25,060-crore Export Promotion Mission, aiming to bolster India's export strength, especially in MSMEs and labour-intensive sectors.

Additional benefits, such as the Credit Guarantee Scheme, promise up to Rs 20,000 crore in collateral-free credit for exporters, further simplifying export operations and expanding market opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

