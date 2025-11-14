Ashapuri Gold Ornament Reports Stellar Growth in Q2 FY26 Financial Results

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Limited, listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange under the code 542579, has reported impressive financial performance for the second quarter and the first half of the fiscal year 2026.

The company's total income for Q2 FY26 reached ₹102.41 crore, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 17.81%. Notably, the Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) surged by 128.66% to ₹11.47 crore, while the EBITDA margin expanded by 543 basis points to 11.20%.

Furthermore, the Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at ₹8.47 crore, marking a 144.62% year-on-year growth, with a PAT margin improvement of 429 basis points to 8.27%. Sales quantity increased by over 20%, indicating strong demand and acceptance of Ashapuri Gold's design-led offerings.

Joint Managing Director, Jitendra Kumar Soni, expressed delight over the performance, highlighting the disciplined execution and operational efficiency that contributed to the significant growth. The company also secured new orders worth ₹5.41 crore under its premium Aneya collection and ₹102 crore in domestic orders at the Gem & Jewellery Show 2025.

Ashapuri Gold aims to maintain its trajectory of profitable growth by expanding its design portfolio and strengthening ties with leading retail partners in India, thus further cementing its position in the burgeoning jewellery market.

