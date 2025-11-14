Left Menu

India: A Prime Destination for Investment Under Modi's Leadership

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan emphasized the significant reforms under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, making India a prime investment destination. Speaking at the CII Partnership Summit, he highlighted India's economic growth and praised Andhra Pradesh's efforts to create a business-friendly environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 14-11-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 12:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has become an attractive investment destination due to significant reforms under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to Vice President C P Radhakrishnan. Speaking at the 30th edition of the CII Partnership Summit, he pointed out the country's ascent to the fourth largest economy worldwide.

Radhakrishnan encouraged investors, stating, "This is the right time for you to invest in the fastest growing economy in the world. Success is within reach with the right timing, place, and ideas." He praised Modi's achievements in poverty alleviation, describing his leadership as historically significant.

The Vice President also applauded the efforts of the Andhra Pradesh government in fostering a conducive business environment, suggesting that conducting business in India should be an enjoyable experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

