Tragic Accident: Minibus Plunge in Bali Kills Chinese Tourists

A minibus carrying Chinese tourists plunged into a ravine in Bali, killing five and injuring eight. The accident occurred as the driver tried to avoid another vehicle. The group was traveling from Denpasar to Buleleng. Police reported the driver survived and was injured.

A tragic accident unfolded in Bali as a minibus carrying 13 Chinese tourists plunged into a shallow ravine, resulting in the deaths of five individuals and injuries to eight others. The incident took place on Friday as the group was traveling from Denpasar to Buleleng, a region in northern Bali.

According to local police head Widwan Sutadi, the driver lost control of the vehicle while attempting to evade a possible collision with another car. In an effort to avoid the crash, the driver swerved to the left, hitting a tree before the minibus veered off and fell into the ravine. The injured victims were promptly transported to the nearest hospital.

The driver, who survived the mishap with injuries, will likely be integral to the ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident. This tragic event underscores the importance of road safety, particularly in popular tourist destinations like Bali.

