India's Aviation Boom: New Airport Every 50 Days

India's aviation sector is expanding rapidly, opening a new airport every 50 days, according to Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu at the CII Partnership Summit 2025 in Visakhapatnam. Andhra Pradesh is benefiting greatly, with plans for additional airports and infrastructure to boost regional air connectivity.

14-11-2025
Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's aviation sector is experiencing unprecedented growth, with a new airport opening every 50 days, according to the nation's Civil Aviation Minister, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu. Addressing the 30th CII Partnership Summit 2025 in Visakhapatnam on Friday, the minister highlighted remarkable achievements in the expansion of airport infrastructure and passenger capacity.

Kinjarapu noted that Andhra Pradesh stands as a major beneficiary, further capitalizing on the surge with plans to enhance its aviation and logistics ecosystem. Currently home to seven airports, the state plans to double this number, aiming to become a logistics and aviation hub.

The minister emphasized a comprehensive approach, integrating aviation infrastructure, training facilities, and drone technology. With aspirations to advance aerospace and aircraft manufacturing, Kinjarapu sees the year 2047 as a time brimming with opportunities, bolstered by cooperative governance between state and central authorities.

