India: The Right Time for Investment Under Modi's Leadership

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan highlighted reforms in India under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, suggesting it as the right time for investment. At the CII Partnership Summit 2025, he emphasized India's economic growth making it a prime location for business. He also praised Andhra Pradesh's business-friendly environment.

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan emphasized India's extensive reforms under Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech at the 30th CII Partnership Summit 2025. Highlighting the nation's progress, he marked India as a prime investment opportunity.

Radhakrishnan asserted that India's economy is stimulated and has become the world's fourth largest, attributing this growth to Modi's leadership. He encouraged attendees, emphasizing timing, location, and innovative ideas as keys to investment success.

Praising the Andhra Pradesh government's efforts toward a business-friendly climate, Radhakrishnan reiterated that doing business in India should be a rewarding experience, believing Modi will be remembered for reducing poverty significantly.

